Head of physiology dept at Karachi varsity dies of coronavirus

KARACHI: Another doctor and professor, Dr Saleh Soomro, on Tuesday lost his life to COVID-19 in Karachi, becoming the latest medic to fall victim to the deadly infection, ARY News reported.

The deceased, Dr. Saleh Soomro was head of the physiology department at a private medical university in Karachi. He had been undergoing treatment for the virus at the Karachi Expo Centre isolation ward.

It is pertinent to be mention here that doctors are among the frontline workers dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic in the country and many have lost their lives to it after contracting it mostly during their professional work.

In December 2020, at least three doctors had lost their lives battling with the novel coronavirus in Karachi.

According to the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA, till now 160 doctors have lost their lives due to Covid-19 in Pakistan. During the second wave which started from November, 45 doctors have lost their lives (16 in Punjab, 14 in Sindh, 13 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and two in Azad Jammu and Kashmir).

