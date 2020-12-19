COVID-19 claims life of 38th doctor in KP province  

KARACHI: Another doctor of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province on Saturday lost his battle against COVID-19, ARY NEWS reported quoting Provincial Doctors Association (PDA).

According to the association, Dr. Mohsin, who was performing his duties at City Hospital at Kohat Road in Peshawar, succumbed to the infection today.

He was undergoing treatment at the Khyber Teaching Hospital in Peshawar, said the Provincial Doctors Association of the KP.

“The number of doctors who have died owing to COVID-19 province has now reached 38 since the pandemic hit the country,” it said.

It is pertinent to mention here that reports of medics, who have been at the frontline to fight the pandemic, suffering from COVID-19 have appeared frequently during the past few days in the province.

According to a report on December 06, a doctors’ body has said that 1240 medics have been infected by COVID-19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province so far.

Provincial Doctors Association (PDA) highlighting infections in the provincial healthcare sector stated that 398 nurses contracted novel coronavirus while working on the front line.

Moreover, 1132 other provincial health workers were infected by the disease, the PDA said in a statement.

Read More: Another doctor dies from coronavirus in KP, tally reaches 37

During the pandemic 43 health workers, including four nurses, have been martyred by novel coronavirus infection. “Eight paramedics and six other healthcare workers also martyred by the COVID-19 in KP,” it said.

The association complained that the families of the martyred health workers were yet to be given the martyrs package.

The medics and other health workers have also been deprived of the corona risk allowance, announced by the government.

Comments

comments