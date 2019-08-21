Another FIR lodged against K-Electric over electrocution death

KARACHI: Another case has been registered against the K-Electric on Wednesday over electrocution of a child to death during the recent monsoon rains in Karachi, ARY News reported.

The latest case was registered on the death of a 12-year old boy, Fahad, who died owing to electrocution on July 22. The case was lodged on the behalf of his father at Jamshed Quaters Police Station, the sources said and added that K-Electric’s chief executive officer Moonis Alvi and other high-ups of the power utility were nominated in the FIR.

The case was registered against K-Electric under Section 322, intentional murder, of the Pakistan Penal Code.

After the new FIR, total number of cases registered in the recent days against K-Electric have jumped to 11.

Read More: Sindh CM vows action against K-Electric over electrocution deaths

Earlier on August 12, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had vowed action against K-Electric over deaths from electrocution during the recent heavy monsoon showers in the city.

In a statement, he had asked the people of the areas where these incidents occurred to submit complaints against the power distributor.

The chief minister had said the city’s situation was far worse because of the damage caused by the showers.

Comments

comments