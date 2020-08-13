Another flight carrying PPEs arrives from China

ISLAMABAD: Another flight carrying PPEs from China to help Pakistan in the fight against novel coronavirus landed at the Islamabad airport on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal thanked the Chinese government for the help on behalf of people and the government of Pakistan.

He said the pandemic has not been eradicated completely from Pakistan yet and urged the masses to continue exercising preventive measures against coronavirus.

The chairman NDMA said another flight with PPEs from China will reach Pakistan on August 31.

Expressing his views, the Chinese envoy to Pakistan said, Islamabad was first to extend its help to China after the coronavirus outbreak. He appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan for the help in crunch time.

Read more: Pakistan plans coronavirus vaccine clinical trials in next two weeks

As many as 753 more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus during the past 24 hours across the country, taking the number of confirmed cases to 286,674.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), ten people died due to coronavirus-related complications during this period, pushing the death toll from the disease in the country to 753.

The number of active coronavirus cases has dropped to 16,475 as 264,060 patients have recuperated.

Comments

comments