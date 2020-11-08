Another leader part ways with PML-N over Ayaz Sadiq’s statement

LAHORE: Another Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader has resigned from the party over the controversial statement of Ayaz Sadiq, ARY News reported.

As per details, Rozeena Alam has resigned from her basic party membership. In her statement, Rozeena said that she was hurt by the statement of party stalwart in the National Assembly against state institutions.

After being dejected she is tendering her resignation from the PML-N, Rozeena Alam said.

Yesterday, former Chief Minister of Balochistan Sardar Sanaullah Zehri and General (retired) Abdul Qadir Baloch on Saturday had announced to quit Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and threw a challenge towards his former party to win even a single seat from the province without their support.

Sanaullah Zehri recalled that he and Abdul Qadir Baloch were awarded PML-N tickets from Balochistan when nobody was ready to contest polls on their party symbol in 2018.

He lamented the way Nawaz Sharif decided from London as to who would sit at the podium during Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally in Quetta.

