Bilawal ‘invites’ ex-PML-N leader Abdul Qadir Baloch to join PPP ranks  

QUETTA: Former chief of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Balochistan chapter Abdul Qadir Baloch on Friday claimed that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has invited him to join their ranks, ARY NEWS reported.

“PPP leaders Asif Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto have invited me to join their ranks,” he said adding that any decision on the joining would be made by him after consultation with his other associates.

He further announced that he had formally quit PML-N as he could no longer go ahead with the narrative of the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

On November 1, PML-N Balochistan chief Abdul Qadir Baloch announced to part ways with the party citing rhetoric against Pakistan Army from the platform of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

The remarks of the Abdul Qadir Baloch came hours after Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari distanced himself from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz(PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif’s narrative.

In an interview with BBC Urdu, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that he was shocked when Nawaz Sharif started levelling allegations against armed forces in his speech.

He maintained that it was not the agenda of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). The PPP leader said that it was his personal decision, adding, “Nawaz Sharif has his own political party and I cannot control it.”

Bilawal said that he was waiting for Nawaz Sharif to present evidence to back up his allegations against institutions.

Responding to a question, the PPP leader said democracy is the only solution to all the problems being faced by the country. He maintained, “Even weak democracy is better than the dictatorship.”

