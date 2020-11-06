ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has distanced himself from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz(PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif’s narrative, ARY News reported.

In an interview with BBC Urdu, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that he was shocked when Nawaz Sharif started levelling allegations against armed forces in his speech.

He maintained that it was not the agenda of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). The PPP leader said that it was his personal decision, adding, “Nawaz Sharif has his own political party and I cannot control it.”

Bilawal said that he was waiting for Nawaz Sharif to present evidence to back up his allegations against institutions.

Read More: ‘I do not fully agree with Nawaz’s narrative’: Sindh CM

Responding to a question, the PPP leader said democracy is the only solution to all the problems being faced by the country. He maintained, “Even weak democracy is better than the dictatorship.”

Criticizing the incumbent government, Bilawal demanded to establish a truth and reconciliation commission. He maintained that they will continue their struggle in a democratic way to restore “real democracy” in the country.

The PPP leader announced that his party will support the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on a matter pertaining to the provincial status of Gilgit-Baltistan in the parliament.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Comments

comments