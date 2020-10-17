‘I do not fully agree with Nawaz’s narrative’: Sindh CM  

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday said that he did not fully agree with the narrative of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, ARY News reported.

He made these comments while visiting Bagh-e-Jinnah to review the arrangements for a public meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) scheduled for 18th of October (tomorrow).

Talking to journalists, Murad Ali Shah said that Nawaz Sharif’s narrative was correct to some extent.

Responding to a question, the chief minister said that Pakistan Peoples Party had been holding a public meeting on the 18th of October in remembrance of its martyred, adding that PDM’s leadership will attend the meeting this year.

Criticizing the ‘anti-people’ policies of the federal government, the chief minister said that people from all walks of life will attend the meeting tomorrow to record their protest.

Earlier, the Karachi Traffic Police had issued a traffic plan in connection with the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) second public gathering scheduled to be held on October 18 (tomorrow) in Karachi.

The rally will be held at Bagh-e-Jinnah ground which was adjacent to Quaid-e-Azam’s Mausoleum. According to a plan issued by traffic police, the route leading to Numaish from Jamshed Road and Teen Hatti would be closed for commuters.

