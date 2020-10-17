Traffic plan for PDM Karachi rally unveiled

KARACHI: The Karachi Traffic Police have issued a traffic plan in connection with the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) second public gathering scheduled to be held on October 18 (tomorrow) in Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The rally will be held at Bagh-e-Jinnah ground which is adjacent to Quaid-e-Azam’s Mausoleum.

According to a plan issued by traffic police, the route leading to Numaish from Jamshed Road and Teen Hatti will be closed for commuters.

Read More: COVID-19 SOPs flouted by Maryam, Bilawal, other PDM leaders in Gujranwala rally

Traffic coming from Jail Chowrangi to Jamshed Road will be diverted to Soldier Bazar. Traffic coming from Sharae Quaideen won’t be allowed to travel further than the Noorani signal.

Buses, mini buses, and heavy vehicles won’t be able to take the route from Nazimabad to Gurumandir.

Vehicles from University Road will have to turn to their left on Shaheed-e-Millat.

Heavy traffic coming from Nazimabad and Teen Hatti will not be allowed to go to Guru Mandir.

Participants coming from Hyderabad can reach the venue of the rally via Water Pump and Liaquatabad, while the rally participants coming from District Central can go to the venue after parking their vehicles at Nishtar Park and Tai Karate Ground.

Participants coming from District West can reach the venue via Pak Colony, Garden Chowk and Saddar Dawakhana.

Participants from District South and Korangi can reach the venue via Shara-e-Quaideen, Shara-e-Faisal and Khudadad Interpass.

Comments

comments