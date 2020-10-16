GUJRANWALA: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of major opposition parties have violated standard operating procedures (SOPs) and agreement made with the government for the Gujranwala rally being held here on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to details, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman and other party leader have violated SOPs by not wearing masks and breached agreement as they addressed people at different locations during the Gujranwala journey.

Contrary to the guidelines issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) and Punjab government for public gatherings in view of the coronavirus pandemic, there is next to no social distancing and most participants are not wearing masks in the Jinnah Stadium. The PDM has failed to pull a crowd in today’s rally.

According to a copy of the agreement available with ARY News, PDM leaders were allowed to address the crowd in the stadium and no speeches are allowed against national security institutions or against the Constitution.

According to a report, coronavirus SOPs, especially wearing face masks in public places and maintaining social distancing, are being violated in most of the opposition’s activities today.

It may be noted that leaders of all major opposition parties including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz, chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PDM president and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will address the participants of the public meeting.

Around 2,000 policemen and officers have been deployed at the Jinnah Stadium for security reasons.

PDM rallies schedule:

Schedule of PDM rallies

Gujranwala — October 16

Karachi — October 18

Quetta — October 25

Peshawar — November 22

Multan — November 30

Lahore — December 13

Larkana – December 27

