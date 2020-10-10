Pakistan Democratic Movement announces final schedule of public rallies

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday announced the schedule of PML-N workers’ conventions and opposition alliance countrywide rallies under a banner of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), ARY News reported.

She said that the PDM’s first rally will take place on October 16 in Gujranwala. The second rally will be held in Karachi on October 18, in Quetta on October 25 and PDM will hold its fourth rally on November 22 in Peshawar.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the opposition alliance will hold fifty rally in Multan on November 30, sixth rally in Lahore on December 13 and this year’s final public gathering will be held in Larkana on December 27.

As per the schedule, the first workers’ convention would be held in Nawabshah on October 13, in Rawalpindi on October 31, in DG Khan on November 5, in Bahawalpur on November 26, Faisalabad December 3, Sahiwal on December 6, Sargodha on December 9 and Gujranwala December 11, she added.

The PML-N will also hold a power show in Karachi on October 12, added the party spokesperson.

