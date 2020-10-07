LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – a multiparty alliance of the opposition will hold its first rally in Gujranwala on October 16, ARY News reported.

Talking to media along with the JUI-F delegation, who called the PML-N leaders here in Jati Umra, Maryam Nawaz said that the opposition parties first rally will be held in Gujranwala and she will also extend an invitation to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to attend the rally.

Criticizing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, she said that the incumbent government is afraid of the opposition’s protest movement. “Govt has changed the administration of Gujranwala before the first rally which shows they are afraid of the protest movement,” she added.

She said that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif will return back to Pakistan after the medical treatment.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday met with Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz vice president Maryam Nawaz and other party leaders here in Jati Umra.

The JUI-F delegation, including vice chief Maulana Yousuf, deputy secretary Maulana Amjad Khan and others met with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz and other senior party leaders.

During the meeting, the leader discussed future course of action of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), a newly formed alliance of opposition parties.

Schedule of PDM rallies

Gujranwala — October 16

Karachi — October 18

Quetta — October 25

Peshawar — November 22

Multan — November 30

Lahore — December 13

