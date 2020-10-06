KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has summoned an important meeting of the party today (Tuesday) in Karachi, ARY News reported.

The PPP huddle due to meet at 4 pm today will discuss the strategy for the public gathering of October 18 in the city from the platform of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Sources privy to the matter said that a committee would be constituted for the success of the public gathering. Senior PPP leaders including Sherry Rehman, Nisar Khuhro, Waqar Mehdi, Ajiz Dhamrah, Saeed Ghani, and others will attend the meeting.

Yesterday, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had announced to hold its first public gathering in Karachi instead of Quetta on October 18 (Sunday).

Read more: PDM’s Quetta rally scheduled for Oct 11 deferred

Speaking to media in Islamabad, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal had announced that the first rally of the Opposition’s Pakistan Democratic Movement due to take place in Quetta on October 18 will now take place in Karachi.

Briefing media about the decisions taken in the meeting of the steering committee of opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Ahsan Iqbal had said that former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf has been nominated as Vice-President of PDM while PML-N senior leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has been named secretary-general of opposition’s alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement.

