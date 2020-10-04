PDM’s Quetta rally scheduled for Oct 11 deferred

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – a multiparty alliance of the opposition has rescheduled its October 11 Quetta rally, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to sources, the first rally of the Opposition’s Pakistan Democratic Movement due to take place in Quetta on October 11 has been rescheduled and will now take place on October 18.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Moreover, a separate rally by the JUI-F that was scheduled to take place in Quetta on October 25 has also been postponed. No alternate date was provided.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz and other opposition leaders will address the October 18 Quetta rally.

The opposition parties on Saturday nominated Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman as head of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the decision was made with the consensus of all opposition parties.

On September 20, the opposition-led All Parties Conference (APC) announced to form the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) aimed at jointly launching a countrywide protest.

The handout issued by the APC announced country-wide protests with its first phase beginning in October and November with mass protests in major cities of the country.

In the next phase, the public gatherings will be held in provincial capitals of the country, the handout detailing the action plan read.

Comments

comments