ISLAMABAD: Opposition-led All Parties Conference (APC) on Sunday announced to form the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) aimed at jointly launching countrywide protest, ARY NEWS reported.

A 26-point resolution passed by the multiparty conference was read out by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman while flanked by opposition leaders including Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Shehbaz Sharif and others.



The handout issued by the APC announced country-wide protests with its first phase beginning in October and November with mass protests in major cities of the country.

In the next phase, the public gatherings will be held in provincial capitals of the country, the handout detailing the action plan read.

The opposition parties would further take out a long march towards Islamabad, the federal capital, the handout read besides also announcing to utilize all options inside and outside of the assemblies against the government including bringing no-confidence motion and resignations at the appropriate time from the assemblies.

It also demanded the resignation of the prime minister.

The handout agreed by the APC called for transparent, free and fair polls in the country. The opposition parties also demanded to hold transparent polls in the Gilgit Baltistan besides also calling to restore suspended local bodies system in the Punjab province.

The handout also called for safeguarding the provincial autonomy in the country besides also vowing to work against any bid against the supremacy of the Parliament.

Urging the government to fully implement the National Action Plan (NAP), it called for the cancellation of fake cases against political leaders and activists.

The APC also demanded of the government to formulate accountability laws as per the recommendations of the apex court.

The opposition parties also called for withdrawing increase in fees of universities. It also called for implementation upon the Aghaz e Haqooq e Balochistan.

