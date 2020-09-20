Web Analytics
Nawaz Sharif looking fit and sound: Senator Faisal Javed Khan

ISLAMABAD: Reacting on the speech of former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Khan has said that the erstwhile PM was looking sound and health, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In his tweet, Faisal Javed Khan said, “MashaAllah Mian Sahab is looking great and healthy.”

Appreciating the live broadcast of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s speech by the TV channels, the seantor said that he was in favour of the move already, so that the people can see and know about health of PML-N supremo.

Read more: APC should come up with a grand strategy, says Nawaz Sharif

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had alleged in his virtual speech that the institution of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has turned into a tool for revenge against political opponents.

