APC should come up with a grand strategy, says Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif alleged in his virtual speech on Sunday that the institution of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has turned into a tool for revenge against political opponents, ARY News reported.

Nawaz Sharif, while virtually addressing the all parties conference (APC) hosted by Pakistan People’s Party, thanked the participants of the event and prayed for health recovery of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

The PML-N supremo also thanked Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. He initiated his speech by thanking opposition parties for giving him the chance to express his thoughts.

Sharif said that he believed the organisation of the opposition’s APC as a decisive turn in the country’s politics and brave decisions are needed to be taken. He added that it is necessary to review the history of events in Pakistan’s development and democracy.

“I am fully agreed with the stance of Maulana Fazlur Rehman as we have to make this event conclusive by defying all old traditions and formalities. I am having a vast experience in Pakistan’s politics and public opinion is real democracy.”

He added that the APC should also hold consultations over a new charter if it is required.

‘APC will not provide NRO’

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill slammed the opposition leaders, saying that they were allowed to organise all parties conferences (APCs) as many as they want, however, NRO will not be given to the corruption persons.

Shahbaz Gill, while addressing a press conference today, said that the accountability process will be continued against the corruption persons and such elements will be taken to task by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“The present government has an agenda to provide all facilities to the deserving nationals and accountability of corrupt elements. Accountability will continue and NRO will not be given.”

Gill said that it is a long journey to hold the elites of the country accountable before the nation.

The ‘two families’, who have ruled the country for decades, always labelled each other as corrupt and thieves besides establishing National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and formulating its ordinance, said Gill.

