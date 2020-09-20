APCs will neither stop accountability nor provide NRO: Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill slammed the opposition leaders, saying that they were allowed to organise all parties conferences (APCs) as many as they want, however, NRO will not be given to the corruption persons, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Shahbaz Gill, while addressing a press conference today, said that the accountability process will be continued against the corruption persons and such elements will be taken to task by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that the government’s machinery runs in accordance with the Constitution without any discrimination of the influential peoples like the premier or chief minister. He challenged opposition parties to name only one corruption case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government during its two years.

“The present government has an agenda to provide all facilities to the deserving nationals and accountability of corrupt elements. Accountability will continue and NRO will not be given.”

Gill said that it is a long journey to hold the elites of the country accountable before the nation.

The ‘two families’, who have ruled the country for decades, always labelled each other as corrupt and thieves besides establishing National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and formulating its ordinance, said Gill, adding that the legislation related to FATF bill saved Pakistan to be placed in into blacklist.

The special assistant termed the huddle of the opposition parties as nexus of corrupt elites which brought Sharif family closer to the Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

“Why are they all making the anti-money laundering legislation an issue?. Obviously, the AML laws will become an issue for smugglers and corruption persons. This APC is actually an all parties thieves’ association and its ideology is based on lies. They have always termed the accountability process as political revenge against them.”

Gill reiterated that the federal government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is standing alongside with the nation. He said that it was the nation’s resolve to fight coronavirus pandemic that leads to success and the present government is being praised globally.

He added that the PTI government initiated various short-term and long-term projects like tree plantation, ML-1, dams, health insurance which would be beneficial for the next generation.

