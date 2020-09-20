Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to host PPP-led APC today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will host the all parties conference (APC) in Islamabad today which will be addressed by co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The all parties conference (APC) will be attended by opposition parties for consulting over initiation of political movement against the incumbent government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Sources told ARY News that Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz will also deliver important speech in the event. Moreover, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP)’s Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) chief Aftab Sherpao will also address the conference.

It emerged that the major opposition parties, PPP and PML-N, have agreed to give tough time to the PTI-led government, whereas, the participants of the APC will also consult over the constitutional status of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), elections and Kashmir policy, as well as upcoming polls in Senate and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The opposition parties will also discuss the behaviour of the Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser in the APC besides holding consultations over the matters related to lawmaking and issues related to Financial Action Task Force (FATF) legislations. It is expected that the conference will be continued to 4 to 5 hours. PPP will also host luncheon for the participants of the conference.

Sources added that the opposition leaders will highlight the alleged delay in the completion of various projects of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

A 13-member delegation including Maryam Nawaz of PML-N headed by Shehbaz Sharif and four-member delegation of JU-F led by its supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman, whereas, three leaders of each opposition party will attend the conference.

The host political party completed all arrangements for the APC being organised in a local hotel. Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Nayyar Bukhari, Yousaf Raza Gillani, Sherry Rehman, Farhatullah Babar, Rukhsana Bangash and others have also arrived in the hotel.

