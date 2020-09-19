Nawaz Sharif to virtually address APC from London, confirms son

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif’s son Hussain Nawaz has confirmed that the former premier will virtually address the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) led all parties conference (APC), ARY News reported on Saturday.

Hussain Nawaz said that the reports related Nawaz Sharif’s address to APC have seemingly created disturbance among the current rulers. He added that it is impossible to stop the voice of Nawaz Sharif.

Sources told ARY News that PML-N has finalised arrangements for live streaming of the Nawaz Sharif’s speech on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Sources added that the former premier will deliver his speech virtually from the office of Hussain Nawaz.

Read: Bilawal Bhutto telephones Nawaz Sharif, invites to join MPC virtually

Moreover, PML-N’s social media cell of the United Kingdom (UK) also activated ahead of the APC, said sources.

Earlier, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill said Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) and other legal options will be utilised if “absconding” former premier Nawaz Sharif addresses the multiparty conference and his speech is aired.

“How is this possible that a fugitive carries out political activities and give speeches,” he questioned in a tweet. The Sharif family couldn’t say anything other than lies, he said, adding they are such big liars that they even tell lies about the PML-N supremo’s health.

Read: Maryam heads to Islamabad to attend opposition-led MPC

Meanwhile, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari confirmed that former president Asif Ali Zardari would attend the multiparty conference (MPC), being held on September 20 (Sunday), via video link. “President Asif Ali Zardari will join opposition APC 20th September via video link inshAllah,” he tweeted.

An 11-member delegation of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led by its president Shehbaz Sharif will attend the opposition-led multiparty conference.

