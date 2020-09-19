Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Govt to use ‘legal options’ if fugitive Nawaz’s MPC address is aired: Gill

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill on Saturday said the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) and other legal options will be utilised if “absconding” former premier Nawaz Sharif addresses the multiparty conference and his speech is aired.

“How is this possible that a fugitive carries out political activities and give speeches,” he questioned in a tweet. The Sharif family couldn’t say anything other than lies, he said, adding they are such big liars that they even tell lies about the PML-N supremo’s health.

Read More: Maryam heads to Islamabad to attend opposition-led MPC

Meanwhile, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari confirmed that former president Asif Ali Zardari would attend the multiparty conference (MPC), being held on September 20 (Sunday), via video link.  “President Asif Ali Zardari will join opposition APC 20th September via video link inshAllah,” he tweeted.

An 11-member delegation of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led by its president Shehbaz Sharif will attend the opposition-led multiparty conference.

Read More: Bilawal Bhutto telephones Nawaz Sharif, invites to join MPC virtually

The party leaders who will attend the MPC include PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Ayaz Sadiq, Pervez Rasheed, Rana Sanaullah, Amir Muqam, and Maryam Aurangzeb.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Must Read

Police detain two more relatives of motorway rape suspect

Pakistan

Imran Khan decides reducing perks of prime minister, president

Pakistan

Orange Line Metro Train to be launched soon: Bajwa

Pakistan

As many as 60 small dams built in Sindh, says Murtaza Wahab


ARY NEWS URDU