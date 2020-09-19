Govt to use ‘legal options’ if fugitive Nawaz’s MPC address is aired: Gill

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill on Saturday said the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) and other legal options will be utilised if “absconding” former premier Nawaz Sharif addresses the multiparty conference and his speech is aired.

“How is this possible that a fugitive carries out political activities and give speeches,” he questioned in a tweet. The Sharif family couldn’t say anything other than lies, he said, adding they are such big liars that they even tell lies about the PML-N supremo’s health.

اگر مفرور مجرم نواز شریف نے اے پی سی سے خطاب کیا اور ان کا خطاب نشر ہوا تو پیمرا اور دیگر قانونی آپشن استعمال ہوں گے۔ یہ کس طرح ممکن ہے کہ ایک مفرور مجرم سیاسی ایکٹیوٹییز کرے اور بھاشن دے-شریف خاندان جھوٹ کے علاوہ کچھ نہیں بول سکتا۔ اتنے جھوٹے ہیں کہ بیماری پر بھی جھوٹ بولتے ہیں۔ — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) September 19, 2020

Read More: Maryam heads to Islamabad to attend opposition-led MPC

Meanwhile, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari confirmed that former president Asif Ali Zardari would attend the multiparty conference (MPC), being held on September 20 (Sunday), via video link. “President Asif Ali Zardari will join opposition APC 20th September via video link inshAllah,” he tweeted.

President Asif Ali Zardari will join opposition APC 20th September via video link inshAllah. — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) September 19, 2020

An 11-member delegation of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led by its president Shehbaz Sharif will attend the opposition-led multiparty conference.

Read More: Bilawal Bhutto telephones Nawaz Sharif, invites to join MPC virtually

The party leaders who will attend the MPC include PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Ayaz Sadiq, Pervez Rasheed, Rana Sanaullah, Amir Muqam, and Maryam Aurangzeb.

Comments

comments