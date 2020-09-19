ISLAMABAD: An 11-member delegation of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led by its president Shehbaz Sharif will attend the opposition-led multiparty conference (MPC) slated for tomorrow (Sunday).

The party leaders who will attend the MPC include PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Ayaz Sadiq, Pervez Rasheed, Rana Sanaullah, Amir Muqam, and Maryam Aurangzeb.

Sources relayed Maryam will travel to Islamabad from Lahore this evening. She will spend the night in Murree, from where she will go to the opposition leader’s residence in Ministers’ Enclave in the capital. She along with Shehbaz and other party leaders will be heading to a hotel where the MPC is scheduled to be held on Sunday.

The sources said she will be attending the multi-party conference being organised by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on the instructions of her father Nawaz Sharif, who is currently in London.

On Friday evening, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari telephoned the PML-N supreme leader and invited him to virtually attend the MPC. According to the PPP spokesman, the two leaders discussed the overall political situation in the country. “Bilawal Bhutto invited Nawaz Sharif to attend the multi-party conference via video link,” he said.

The elder Sharif was quoted as saying during the telephonic conversation that he desires success of the APC and his prayers and sympathies are with the people of the country.

