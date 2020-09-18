Bilawal Bhutto telephones Nawaz Sharif, invites to join APC virtually

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday made a telephonic contact with the top Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif, who is currently in London, and invited him to join the opposition-led all parties conference (APC) virtually, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the PPP spokesman, the two leaders discussed the overall political situation in the country. “Bilawal Bhutto invited Nawaz Sharif to attend the multi-party conference via video link,” he said.

The elder Sharif was quoted as saying during the telephonic conversation that he desires success of the APC and his prayers and sympathies are with the people of the country.

Just spoke to Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif. Enquired about his health. Also invited him to virtually attend opposition APC, hosted by PPP, on 20th September. — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) September 18, 2020



Later sharing the details of his conversation with PML-N supremo on his Twitter account, Bilawal Bhutto said that he talked to Nawaz Sharif some while ago and enquired after his health.

I invited Nawaz Sharif for the opposition-led conference scheduled on September 20, he said adding that both PPP and PML-N would move forward to implement Charter of Democracy signed between the leadership of both parties.

Read More: PPP asks opposition parties to finalise APC agenda

It is pertinent to mention here that a report on Thursday said that top opposition parties seemed to be in disarray over the agenda of the scheduled all parties conference on September 20 after disagreements have emerged over the course of action against the incumbent federal government.

According to sources, the top opposition parties including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) have reservations over the agenda of the multi-parties conference.

“All three of them had separate agenda,” they said adding that PPP wants any struggle against the government within the constitutional ambit while PML-N also had reservations over any move against the incumbent regime.

