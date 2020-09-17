Top opposition parties in disarray over APC agenda

ISLAMABAD: Top opposition parties seemed to be in disarray over the agenda of the scheduled all parties conference on September 20 after disagreements have emerged over the course of action against the incumbent federal government, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources.

According to sources, the top opposition parties including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) have reservations over the agenda of the multi-parties conference.

“All three of them had separate agenda,” they said adding that PPP wants any struggle against the government within the constitutional ambit while PML-N also had reservations over any move against the incumbent regime.

“None of the two parties are ready to remove the incumbent government,” the sources said adding that they, however, have failed to woo Maulana Fazl ur Rehman on the matter.

The sources having knowledge of the matter said that dissents among the parties ran so high that even they could not agree to hold the APC at Zardari House and the venue had to be changed later to a local hotel.

Read more: Shehbaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari agree on summoning APC

It is pertinent to mention here that a report citing sources on Monday revealed that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz has decided against attending the opposition parties’ All Parties Conference (APC).

Sources privy to the development said that PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif along with party delegation will attend the APC. It was also learned that the PML-N has informed the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), the hosts of the APC about the development.

