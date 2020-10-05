PDM announces to hold first rally on Oct 18 in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – a multiparty alliance of the opposition on Monday announced to hold its first public gathering in Karachi instead of Quetta on October 18 (Sunday), ARY News reported.

Speaking to media in Islamabad, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal announced that the first rally of the Opposition’s Pakistan Democratic Movement due to take place in Quetta on October 18 will now take place in Karachi.

Briefing media about the decisions taken in the meeting of the steering committee of opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Ahsan Iqbal said that former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf has been nominated as Vice-President of PDM while PML-N senior leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has been named secretary-general of opposition’s alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement.

Ahsan Iqbal said that the opposition parties’ next rally would be held in Quetta on October 25 adding that the PDM will hold massive gatherings in Peshawar and Multan on November 22 and 30, respectively.

Read More: PDM’s Quetta rally scheduled for Oct 11 deferred

“The date of the first public rally was rescheduled due to clash of Karachi and Quetta programmes,” explained Ahsan Iqbal and added that a massive public gathering will be held in Lahore on December 13.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz and other opposition leaders will address the October 18 Karachi rally.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) yesterday rescheduled its October 11 Quetta rally and announced that the public gathering will now take place on October 18.

Sources said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has shown reservations over the date of the Quetta rally in today’s meeting of the steering committee of opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

The PPP requested the meeting to change the date or venue of the Quetta rally as the party every year holds its rally on October 18 in Karachi to mark the anniversary of the Karsaz carnage.

The opposition parties on Saturday nominated Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman as head of the alliance.

On September 20, the opposition-led All Parties Conference (APC) announced to form the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) aimed at jointly launching a countrywide protest.

