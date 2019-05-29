Another polio case surfaces in Bannu

ISLAMABAD: Another polio case has surfaced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

Sources in Health Ministry said that polio virus had been confirmed in a 18-month-old boy in Bannu area of KP, bringing the total number of polio cases in the country to 20 this year.

The case was reported from Bannu area of KP where the crippling disease has affected 18-month-old boy. The sources in Health Ministry confirmed the boy had been diagnosed with the crippling disease.

Earlier on May 23, two more polio cases had been reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking the total number for the current year to 19 in Pakistan.

According to details, the new cases had been reported from Dera Ismail Khan and Bannu. An official of Polio Virology Laboratory at the National Institute of Health (NIH), had said that a nine-year-old girl had been found to be infected with the poliovirus in D.I. Khan. He had said another case of a 17-month- old girl had been surfaced from Bannu.

