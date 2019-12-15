Another polio case emerges in Punjab, tally up to 104

LAHORE: Another polio case has been reported in Punjab on Sunday, taking the tally of such cases across the country to 104 this year, ARY News reported.

According to the Health Ministry, the polio case was reported from the Muzaffargarh city of Punjab province.

The authorities said that a 7-month-old baby boy in Muzaffargarh was diagnosed with the crippling disease, adding that the minor was not vaccinated against the virus.

This is the sixth polio case which has been reported from Punjab province during the ongoing year.

The officials said that out of the total, 76 polio cases were reported in KP, 14 in Sindh, seven in Balochistan and six in Punjab.

Read More: Four more polio cases surface in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Meanwhile, a five-day anti-polio drive in a different part of the country will begin from tomorrow (Monday).

During a five-day campaign, in Punjab 19 million children under the age of five years will be administered the anti-polio vaccine.

In Sindh over 2.3 million children while in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan over 6.7 million and 2.5 million children up to five years of age will be administered anti-polio drops respectively.

