Four more polio cases surface in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: At least four more polio cases have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Thursday, taking the tally of such cases across the country to 98 this year, ARY News reported.

According to the Health officials, the polio cases were reported from Lakki Marwat and Tank districts of KP.

The authorities said that a three-month-old baby boy and two 11-month-old baby girls in Lakki Marwat were diagnosed with the crippling disease, adding that the minors were not vaccinated against the virus. Meanwhile, a police case was surfaced in Tank district.

The officials said that out of the total, 72 polio cases were reported in KP, 14 in Sindh, seven in Balochistan and five in Punjab.

Earlier on October 18, alarming increase in polio cases as one more affectee had surfaced from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

As per details, the new case had been reported from Lakki Marwat area in a three-month-old child. The authorities had said the minor was not vaccinated against the virus.

The tally of polio cases had reached up to 72 this year in Pakistan. The government had completed various anti-polio drives across the country.

