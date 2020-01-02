Web Analytics
Another polio case emerges in Sindh, tally jumps to 20

KARACHI: Another  polio case has been reported in Sindh, taking the number of cases to 20 in the province so far, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the Health Ministry, the polio case was reported from the Dadu district of Sindh.

The authorities said a five-month-old minor was diagnosed with the crippling disease. Meanwhile, it could not be established that the affected infant was administered anti-polio drops or not during the campaigns against the virus.

Meanwhile, five polio cases were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) today, taking the tally of such cases across the province to 88 this year.

Read more: Four more polio cases surface in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

According to the Health officials, one polio case was reported from Bannu, DI Khan, Mohmand Agency each and two from Tank districts of KP.

A 2-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy were both diagnosed with the crippling disease in the region of Tank. Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan) reported another 2-year-old girl and a 2 and a half-year-old boy who had been diagnosed with the virus.

Polio cases around the country have reached a figure of 124.

