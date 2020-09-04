Another polio case surfaces in Balochistan

QUETTA: A new case of polio virus has been detected in Balochistan, taking the number of children affected by the crippling disease in the province so far this year to 17, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the Balochistan health department, a 34-month-old boy has been detected infected with the polio virus in Pashin’s Union Council, Ali Zai.

The child was tested on August 19 and 20 after falling ill. The family of the child was reluctant to administer anti-polio drops to the child, said health department.

On Aug 15, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Bill Gates, in a telephonic conversation, had discussed Pakistan’s Covid-19 response and resumption of polio eradication campaign, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

Bill Gates appreciated the Pakistan Army for supporting government efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic and Pakistan’s success against Covid-19 despite resource constraint.

They discussed safe start of polio eradication campaign and efforts needed for this purpose, said the ISPR.

