Another soldier martyred in India’s unprovoked firing along LoC

RAWALPINDI: Another Pakistani soldier was martyred in unprovoked firing by India in Buttal Sector along the Line of Control (LoC), Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor said on Friday.

In a tweet, DG ISPR said, “Another brave son of soil laid his life in the line of duty. Sepoy Muhammad Sheeraz embraced shahadat due to Indian firing in Buttal Sector along LoC.”

Another brave son of soil laid his life in the line of duty. Sepoy Muhammad Sheeraz embraced shahadat due to Indian firing in Buttal Sector along LOC. pic.twitter.com/BAozVnsuGY — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) August 16, 2019

On Thursday, three Pakistani soldiers embraced martyrdom as Indian forces resorted to unprovoked firing across the LoC.

“In efforts to divert attention from precarious situation in IOJ&K (India-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir), Indian Army increases firing along LOC. Three Pakistani soldiers embraced shahadat,” Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor had said in a tweet.

India last week scrapped Occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s right to frame its own laws and allowed non-residents to buy property there. Before that, the Indian government blocked the internet, landline phones, cable television, and every other mode of communication to stop people from protesting against the arbitrary move.

