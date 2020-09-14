Another suspect arrested in motorway rape case, confesses to crime

LAHORE: The police on Monday arrested a man named Shafqat, an alleged accused in motorway gang-rape case in Lahore, ARY News reported.

Shafqat is a friend of Abid, the main accused in the case.

Police sources have confirmed that Shafqat has confessed his involvement in the motorway gang-rape case. The accused is currently going through the process of DNA test.

Initial investigation revealed that 23-year-old Shafqat is resident of Haroonabad, Bahawalnagar and he along with his family have been involved in criminal activities.

Shafqat further said that they broke window glass of the car for theft and later gang-raped the woman.

Earlier in the day, brother-in-law of Waqarul Hassan, alleged co-accused in the motorway gang-rape case had surrendered himself before the police. According to police, Abbas was in contact with the main accused of the case.

The arrest was made in the light of revelations made by co-accused, Waqarul Hassan, who surrendered himself before CIA police Model Town Lahore on Sunday.

In his initial statement, the accused Waqarul Hassan had refused his involvement in the gang-rape incident and added that he had nothing to do with the incident.

He had claimed that his brother-in-law was using his mobile phone.

After refusal to accept his involvement in the case,e the police on Sunday had collected samples of Waqarul Hassan for a DNA test.

