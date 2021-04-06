ANP announces to part ways with ‘hijacked’ PDM

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) on Tuesday announced to part ways with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) after the former was served a show-cause notice over supporting PPP in the appointment of opposition leader in Senate, ARY NEWS reported.

“I being a vice president of the ANP announces to part ways with the PDM,” MNA Ameer Haider Hoti announced the decision in a presser saying that certain political groups have hijacked the opposition alliance.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A meeting of the opposition alliance headed by PML-N has issued a show-cause notice to the PPP and ANP to explain their positions over deviating from the PDM’s decision to support the PML-N candidate as the opposition leader in the Senate.

While lamenting the serving of show-cause, he said that such attitude is adopted within a party rather than an alliance of parties. “A leader or an activist of a party is served a show-cause notice,” he said while asking as to when the PDM has become a party.

Read More: Bilawal Bhutto-led PPP meeting ‘rejects’ show-cause notice served by PDM

Ameer Haider Hoti said that no one has the authority to issue a show-cause notice to the ANP. “Have we sought any explanation over adjustment during Senate elections in Punjab or an alliance between PTI and JUI-F in Larkana,” the ANP leader asked.

He said that any consultation in this regard should have been made during the meeting of the heads of the PDM. “We’ve expected from Maulana Fazlur Rehman to intervene in the matter as the head of the PDM rather than the way he acted on the behest of the PML-N and JUI-F,” Ameer Haider Hoti said.

Comments

comments