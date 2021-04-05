KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday held consultations with the party leaders over a show-cause notice served by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the details of the meeting, the discussion led to division among the party over two narratives with one side asking the leadership not to respond to the notice while the others calling for a stern reply.

“The meeting rejected the show-cause notice served by the PDM with some members suggesting that no response should be given on it,” they said adding that the party men were of the view that show-cause to PPP is of no worth as PPP is not answerable to any political party.

They were of the view that those serving show-cause to the PPP should go through their political history.

On the other hand, sources said that some PPP members suggested a stern response to the show-cause notice, saying a prompt and firm response should be given.

Read More: Gillani confirms receiving show-cause notice from PDM

It was discussed during the meeting that PPP had never asked as to why a settlement was reached in Punjab during Senate elections, why Muhammad Zubair held two meetings and what was their motive.

“If they have asked our party to respond then they should also be made answerable to the PDM platform for all such activities,” they said.

Bilawal Bhutto while speaking during the meeting said that PPP is an independent party and is not dependent or answerable to any political party. “PPP is the one that formed the PDM’s alliance and knows how to defend it,” they said quoting the PPP chairman.

