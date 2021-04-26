Anthony Hopkins beats Chadwick Boseman, wins best actor Oscar
British actor Anthony Hopkins won his second Oscar on Sunday for his heart-wrenching performance as a man with dementia in The Father.
Hopkins, 83, has a six-decade film, TV, and stage career, but is perhaps best known for playing the brilliant but twisted murderer Hannibal Lecter in the 1991 thriller The Silence of the Lambs, for which he won his first Oscar.
His best lead actor win on Sunday made him the oldest actor to get an Academy Award, an honor previously held by the late Christopher Plummer.
In The Father, Hopkins plays an aging man who has refused any help from his family and who is beginning to doubt what is real and what is imagined. It is adapted from a 2012 stage play of the same name.
Hopkins told Variety that playing the role “made me very aware now how precious life is.”
But Hopkins says his first love was music and that he came to acting as a profession by accident. He is also an accomplished pianist and artist who has lived for years in California.