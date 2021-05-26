Anti-corruption dept recovered Rs220bn in last 31 months of our govt in Punjab: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan says the difference in the Punjab Anti-Corruption Department’s performance during the PTI government and PML-N’s last ten-year rule in the province is clearly visible in the results the department has achieved so far.

“In the last 31 months of our govt in Punjab anti corruption recovered Rs 220 bn, in contrast to dismal record of PMLN govt’s 10 yrs,” PM Khan wrote on his official Twitter account.

“State land worth Rs.192 bn recovered as compared to Rs 2.6 bn worth state land recovery under PMLN’s 10 yrs. Cash recovery is Rs 2.35 bn as compared to only Rs 430 mn during PMLN’s 10 yrs. Indirect cash recovery now stands at Rs 26 bn in contrast to zero during PMLN’s last 10 yrs,” he pointed out.

The prime minister said the same contrast is in the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) performance.

“Between 2018-2020 of our govt’s tenure NAB recovered Rs 484 bn in contrast to only Rs 290 bn recovered during 1999 – 2017,” he said, adding, “When govt doesn’t protect criminals & allows accountability to work without interference, results [are] achieved.”

