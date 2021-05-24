PM Khan says NAB’s Rs484bn recoveries due to no govt interference

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has Monday said his Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government could help accountability watchdog National Accountability Bureau (NAB) recover Rs484 billion in just three years, which is almost double of all recoveries made until this point since the inception of the institution in 1999, ARY News reported.

NAB in last 3 yrs tenure of PTI (2018 – 2020) recovered Rs.484 bn, in contrast to only Rs 290 bn recovered during 1999 – 2017. When govt does not protect the criminals & lets investigation agencies & accountability work without interference, it shows in the results being achieved — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 24, 2021

In a tweet the premier posted on his official Twitter handle earlier today, he said, “When govt does not protect the criminals & lets investigation agencies & accountability work without interference, it shows in the results being achieved.”

He said when governments do not influence the institutional course of the investigation into any case of embezzlement and anomalies, it is when the offices work to produce results, instead of letting the people involved go scot-free.

He said since the inception of the NAB back in 1999 until three years ago, it could only rake in recoveries Rs290 billion, but since the rule of PTI the recoveries have been Rs484 billion. “…it shows in the results being achieved,” he stressed.

