PM Imran Khan visits ISI headquarters along with ministers: sources

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday visited headquarters of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) along with federal ministers and other government functionaries, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources.

According to sources having knowledge regarding the premier’s visit to the ISI headquarters, Imran Khan and the delegation accompanied by him would be briefed on internal and external security issues faced by the country.

Previously in April last year, Prime Minister Imran Khan along with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Jawed Bajwa paid a visit to the headquarters of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in the capital.

They were received by ISI Director General Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid, according to the PM Office.

A comprehensive briefing covering the entire spectrum of internal and external challenges was given to the premier during the visit. He was also briefed on the impact of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The prime minister emphasized that no effort would be spared for the security, integrity, and sovereignty of Pakistan. He appreciated the sacrifices and contributions of the Inter-Services Intelligence being a superior state intelligence agency.

