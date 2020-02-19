Sindh govt launches anti-corruption helpline

KARACHI: Sindh Provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce and Anti-Corruption Establishment, Ikramuallah Dharejo, on Wednesday launched helpline 1414 to fight corruption, ARY News reported.

Addressing a ceremony here in Karachi, Ikramuallah Dharejo said the Sindh government has taken this step for the betterment of people and now they can report corruption by dialling ‘anti-corruption helpline 1414′.

“The app will help the masses to report complaints against corruption. Elimination of corruption is a top priority of Sindh government,” said Dahrejo, adding that the helpline is being launched in Karachi in the first phase and will be extended to other cities of Sindh later on.

Last year in December, Prime Minister Imran Khan launched ‘Report Corruption App’, with an aim to eliminate menace of corruption from the country.

Addressing the ceremony, he termed it as a major step in making the country corruption-free. He expressed hope that this app will help to transform Pakistan into a modern and transparent nation.

The Prime Minister said Anti-Corruption Punjab had been successful in recovering billions of rupees from corrupt elements which need to be widely publicized.

He said the recovered money will be spent on the uplift and betterment of people.

Imran Khan urged the Punjab government to widely disseminate information about the money recovered from corruption to people.

