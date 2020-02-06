Citizen portal introduces new category to tackle corruption complaints   

ISLAMABAD: In line with the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Citizen Portal on Thursday introduced a new category to tackle complaints about corruption in government offices, ARY News reported.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the citizen portal has introduced a new category to lodge complaints about financial corruption, irregularities, abuse of powers and incompetency.

The PM Office said that the initiative has been taken to discourage corruption, fraud and abuse of powers by the government officials.

PM Imran-led government is committed to eliminate corruption from the society.

Earlier on December 29, Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP) had resolved over 1.46mn public complaints out of 1.6mn registered during the last year.

According to the statistics issued by the PCP, the portal had received over 1.5mn complaints from Pakistan and around 93,000 from abroad.

Out of the total complaints, 0.7mn had been received from Punjab, 0.19mn from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 0.12mn from Sindh and 15,000 from Balochistan.

According to public feedback, 40 per cent people had expressed their satisfaction on the performance of Pakistan Citizen Portal, which was a vital source of linkage between the government and the people for public welfare.

The statistics had revealed that most of these public complaints were related to municipalities, power and education.

