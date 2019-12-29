Over 1.4mn complaints resolved through Pakistan Citizen Portal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP) has resolved over 1.46mn public complaints out of 1.6mn registered during the current year, ARY News reported.

According to the latest statistics issued by the PCP, the portal has so far received over 1.5mn complaints from Pakistan and around 93,000 from abroad.

Out of the total complaints, 0.7mn received from Punjab, 0.19mn from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 0.12mn from Sindh and 15,000 from Balochistan.

According to public feedback, 40 percent people have expressed their satisfaction on the performance of Pakistan Citizen Portal, which is a vital source of linkage between the government and the people for public welfare.

The statistics revealed that most of these public complaints were related to municipalities, power and education.

Earlier on November 1, Pakistan Citizen’s Portal established by Prime Minister Imran Khan had become the most popular platform used by public to seek redress of their grievances against various government departments.

Through the portal, all citizens could convey their complaints to high officials and Prime Minister’s Office made sure that these complaints were resolved.

A grievance redress report by all ministries regarding complaints received against them was being sent to the prime minister on regular basis.

Citizens had hailed the service in resolution of their issues.

