Services of citizen portal made it most popular platform  

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Citizen’s Portal established by Prime Minister Imran Khan has become the most popular platform used by public to seek redress of their grievances against various government departments.

Through the portal, all citizens can convey their complaints to high officials and Prime Minister’s Office makes sure that these complaints are resolved, Radio Pakistan reported.

A grievance redress report by all ministries regarding complaints received against them is being sent to the prime minister on regular basis.

Citizens have hailed the service in resolution of their issues. Bilal from Chakwal said the complaint lodged on Pakistan Citizen Portal helped resolve the issue of gas connection at his home.

A citizen from Tehsil Havelian said he lodged a complaint against wrong laying of a water pipeline through his land and the issue has been resolved now.

A mechanical engineer named Mudassir Abbas said the issue of his financial claim against a company was settled after he lodged a complaint at the Pakistan Citizen Portal.

Arshad Waqas’ from Islamabad had a complaint regarding low gas pressure in his sector. The concerned department made a visit and resolved the issue.

Muhammad Saqlain from District Bhakkar said he lodged a complaint seeking financial help for the school uniform and other necessities of his children which was resolved.

Pakistan Citizen Portal is the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to create a society based on justice and equality on the pattern of Madinah. The citizen portal is an effective platform where the voice of a common citizen can reach at the highest level of government and their complaints are resolved.

