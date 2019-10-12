Will not tolerate negligence in resolution of complaints on citizen portal: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that no negligence will be tolerated in resolution of public complaints on Pakistan Citizen’s Portal.

According to a letter issued from his office, PM Imran directed concerned authorities to ensure that decisions with regard to resolution or to drop a complaint shall be backed by requisite approval from the competent authority, Radio Pakistan reported.

“Any officer in his official capacity or as a focal person is not authorized to resolve or drop a complaint until the same has been approved the authority competent to do so,” read the letter.

The letter noted that administrative head of the concerned organization shall be held responsible for quality of complaint resolution processes.

The directions have been conveyed to all four provinces through the letter.

Earlier on June 19, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that over 1 million citizens had registered at Pakistan Citizens Portal within eight months of its launch.

PM Khan had tweeted, “As of today over 1 million citizens have registered at Pakistan Citizens Portal within 8 months of its launch. This is the testament of people’s trust in the system and its effectiveness.”

