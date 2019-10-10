Anti-corruption team seals Sindh Healthcare Commission’s office in Karachi

KARACHI: A team of Anti-corruption East on Thursday raided Sindh Healthcare Commission Office over complaints of financial irregularities.

The commission’s office situated at FTC building in the metropolis was sealed by the team after seizing the record. Deputy Director Anti Corruption East Zameer Abbasi said financial irregularities have been found in the budget of the Healthcare commission.

“The officials are involved in the embezzlement of funds”, he said and added that concerned officials have been served notices to clear their stance into the matter.

Abbasi further said the commission was taken extortion under the name of inspection and issuance of clearance certificates.

Earlier in this week, an anti-corruption had arrested a accused over running a fake housing scheme in the name of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Karachi.

The raid was conducted at Bilawal Bhutto Welfare Housing Society’s office, situated at University Road and CEO of the company named Zafar Jhandir was taken into custody.

According to the officials, they had conducted a raid after receiving several complaints regarding the fake housing scheme.

