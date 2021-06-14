KMC to demolish illegal shopping mall, club near Aladin Amusement Park today

KARACHI: Following the directives of the Supreme Court (SC), the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) will conduct an anti-encroachment operation to demolish an illegal shopping mall and club near Aladin Amusement Park today, ARY News reported.

The KMC’s anti-encroachment cell has activated to finalise preparations to begin the operation for clearing the encroached area adjacent to the Aladin Amusement Park in Karachi.

The deputy commissioner of District East wrote letters to Rangers, police and other relevant institution to assist the KMC to remove the encroachments. The deputy commissioner sought the security institutions to provide contingents to protect the anti-encroachment officials from any untoward situation.

Earlier on Monday, the Supreme Court (SC) had ordered to stop all the commercial activities in a bid to restore Aladdin Water Park in its original shape.

The orders were passed by the Supreme Court bench headed by chief justice Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed while hearing the case related to the shopping centre and club near Aladdin Water Park at the SC’s Karachi Registry.

The court in its judgement directed the concerned authorities to raze the Pavilion End Club and shopping centre located near the water park.

The court had also sought a progress report on its judgement within two days. The Supreme Court also ordered demolishing all the illegal structures at Kashmir Road.

