Anti-encroachment operation along Gujjar Nullah continues

KARACHI: In a bid to restore Karachi’s Gujjar Nullah to its original shape, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s (KMC) anti-encroachment operation to clear illegal structures on the banks of the stormwater drain to continue on the second day.

The operation is being conducted from Nullah Stop Zero Point, New Karachi to North Karachi. Illegal structures falling under the limits of 30 feet of the Gujjar nullah are being razed.

Earlier, Karachi Central’s deputy commissioner wrote letters to the anti-encroachment cell, police, rangers, officials of SSGC and K-Electric in this regard. The deputy commissioner also sought heavy machinery and security for the grand operation.

Sources said that the original breadth of Gujjar Nala was 210 feet and it would be restored to its original design.

Earlier, the administration had launched ans anti-encroachment drive on the outskirts of Karachi and pulled down dozens of farmhouses reportedly owned by PTI leader Haleem Adil Shaikh, who termed the action as a “personal attack” for his “outspoken and fearless” campaign against the alleged corruption of the PPP.

