Anti-judiciary speeches: IHC reserves verdict against Nawaz Sharif, Maryam

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday reserved its verdict in a plea seeking contempt of court proceedings against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, ARY News reported.

The judgment was reserved by a single bench of the IHC. The applicant in his plea stated that Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz were doing hate speeches against the judiciary after the Panama case judgment.

The father-daughter duo did anti-judiciary speeches in Kot Momin public gathering and the Punjab House, the applicant stated in the plea and pleaded the court to start contempt of court proceedings against both of them.

It may be noted that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) is set to hear Sharif’s appeal on Oct. 29 against his conviction in the Al-Azizia reference.

A division bench of the high court comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani will take up the plea.

Nawaz Sharif was convicted in the Al-Azizia reference by the accountability court for seven years.

Sharif is currently serving a jail term of 7-years at Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore on being proven guilty in Al-Azizia reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

