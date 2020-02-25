Anti-polio drive achieves more than expected results from parts of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The recently concluded anti-polio drive across Pakistan yielded more than expected results as 124,000 more children than the set target were immunized during the country-wide campaign, ARY NEWS reported.

It is pertinent to mention here that a five-day countrywide anti-polio drive commenced immunizing over 39.4 million children. Around 2,65,000 anti-polio workers are participating in the drive across the country.

According to a report received by the National Health Ministry, the success of immunization drive remained at 100.3 percent with Punjab province showing the most positive response with 102.4 percent success rate.

“478,000 more children were immunized than the set target during the campaign in Punjab,” the report said adding that the Sindh province followed in next with 100.07 percent success rate as 63493 more children were immunized during the anti-polio drive.

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) also witnessed a 100.1 percent success rate during the immunization drive.

However, not all the provinces and regions of the country were able to achieve the immunization targets as around 418,000 children remained deprived of being administered polio drops during the drive.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan province showed the most unfortunate results as around 200000 children were not administered the drops during the immunization drive.

The campaign achieved 97.1 percent targets in the KP province and 91 percent immunization targets in Balochistan province,” it said.

At least 699 children remained deprived of being administered polio drops in the federal capital.

The immunization campaign in Gilgit Baltistan area of the country also witnessed setback as around 3.5 percent children that are upto 7899 children, remained deprived of being administered polio drops.

On February 18, United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres said Pakistan is working effectively to eradicate polio from the country.

He said this while visiting a school in Lahore, where he administered anti-polio drops to children under the age of five years.

The UN chief underlined the need to make joint efforts to eradicate the crippling disease of polio, Radio Pakistan reported.

