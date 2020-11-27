Preparations completed for anti-polio drive in Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab government has completed preparations for launching a five-day anti-polio vaccination drive commencing from November 30, Monday to December 4, ARY News reported on Friday.

48,000 teams have been constituted and their training sessions were also concluded following the upcoming anti-polio vaccination drive for administering polio drops to more than 20 million children.

According to the Polio Eradication Programme, the concerned authorities have completed the supply of polio vaccines in all districts besides provision of face masks and sanitizers to the polio workers in order to prevent them from contracting novel coronavirus.

Read: COAS Bajwa, Bill Gates discuss Pakistan’s Covid-19 response, polio campaign

More than 4,900 teams have been constituted to take part in the campaign in the provincial capital Lahore to administer polio drops to more than 1.8 million children. More than 2,000 polio teams were constituted for Multan for 0.9 million children and 2,900 teams for 0.9 million children in Rawalpindi.

According to the statistics, the total count of poliovirus stands at 14 in Punjab province, whereas, this year’s toll reaches up to 81 across the country.

Comments

comments