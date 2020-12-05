History in the making: Anti-polio teams reach far-flung areas of Dera Bugti

QUETTA: For the first time in history, the anti-polio teams have reached the far-flung area of Dera Bugti, Quetta, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the health department officials, the police teams after covering a distance of miles through vehicles and after walking reached UC Gandui and Sham Kheran of Dera Bugti.

The teams administered anti-polio drops to as many as 63 children in a bid to save them from the crippling disease of polio.

Strict security measures were put in place and FC helped the teams in reaching out to the areas of Dera Bugti, the health officials said.

A five-day nationwide polio vaccination campaign kicked off on Monday (November 30).

According to the Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme, as many as 39 million children under the age of 5 years would be administered anti-polio vaccine drops across the country during the campaign.

Dr Safdar Rana, the head of the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) of the Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme, said a total of 285,000 polio teams would take part in the campaign.

